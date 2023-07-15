Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWEGF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Crew Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

