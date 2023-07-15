Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC downgraded Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities downgraded Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 3.8 %

DALXF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

