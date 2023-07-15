International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
International Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.50.
International Petroleum Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.