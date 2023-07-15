Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Paramount Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $21.91 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $396.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

