Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

