Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Berry’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,552 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

