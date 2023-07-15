Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

GEOS stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 696,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

