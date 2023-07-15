Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGYF. Barclays reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

SPGYF opened at $7.32 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0366 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

