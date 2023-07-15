Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

TS stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Tenaris has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

