VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of VNRX opened at $1.39 on Friday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

