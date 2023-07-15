Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

RRR stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

