Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.24

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 12829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

