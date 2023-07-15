Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HOOD stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

