iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.88

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.88 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 7746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
