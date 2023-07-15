iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.47

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 28190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

The firm has a market cap of $589.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

