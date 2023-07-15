DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $425,265.95 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $425,265.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,921,094.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 3.7 %

DV opened at $38.91 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

