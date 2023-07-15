iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.64

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.64 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 35143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOO. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.