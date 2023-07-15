Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.55

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.55 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 49451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.