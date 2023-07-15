iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.76

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 13009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOR. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 170,309 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

