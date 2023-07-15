Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GitLab Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,804,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $1,830,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

