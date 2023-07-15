Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.93

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 23915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

