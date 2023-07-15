ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.96

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 25296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

