Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.04.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

SBUX opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.