Splunk’s (SPLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $130.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.80.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

