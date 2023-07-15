Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Brent Hyder Sells 48,737 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRM stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $232.20. The company has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average of $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

