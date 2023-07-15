Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,624,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,777,000 after acquiring an additional 543,832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 920,890 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,423,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,667,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

