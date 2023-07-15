Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.91.
Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 10.4 %
NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.29 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 52.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,232,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,299 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 496.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,309,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
