Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.91.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.29 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 52.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,232,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,299 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 496.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,309,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

