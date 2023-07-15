StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $198.00 on Friday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.70.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,808. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

