Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.94.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Tenable by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenable by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

