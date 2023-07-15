Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $221.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 231,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 209,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

