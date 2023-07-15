Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

