Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Stratasys Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $20.37 on Friday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

