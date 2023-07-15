Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Stratasys Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $20.37 on Friday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
