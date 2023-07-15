Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,963,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.