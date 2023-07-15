Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,963,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

