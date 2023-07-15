Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $14.64.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 677,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 343,642 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

