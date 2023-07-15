Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.75 on Friday. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $493,722. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

