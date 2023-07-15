Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.29.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

