Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Evolent Health Price Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $30.25 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,016,078.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $24,101,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,016,078.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,101,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,474 shares of company stock worth $8,795,988. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.