Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 2.5 %

CVX stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.43 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

