Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,753,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,015,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 621.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,153,000 after buying an additional 1,076,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

