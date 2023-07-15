Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,022,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in SEA by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SE shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

