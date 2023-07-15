Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.