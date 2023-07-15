Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 581 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $52.59 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.