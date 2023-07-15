Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after buying an additional 819,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $14,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 844.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 314,134 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RELX opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.88) to GBX 3,040 ($39.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.26) to GBX 2,700 ($34.74) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

