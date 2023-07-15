WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 211.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

WEC stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.