Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $78.92 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

