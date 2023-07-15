Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 10.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 31.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,727 shares of company stock valued at $110,430,643 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

