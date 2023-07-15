Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Declines By 100.0%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of CGGGF stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGGGF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 90 ($1.16) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coats Group from GBX 102 ($1.31) to GBX 97 ($1.25) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 110 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.