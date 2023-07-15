Short Interest in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Drops By 99.4%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKRKF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

BKRKF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.

