LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 11,200.0% in June

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 11,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

NXCLF opened at $1.74 on Friday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, which delivers fresh cut flowers; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

