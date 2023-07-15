LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 11,200.0% in June

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 11,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
NXCLF opened at $1.74 on Friday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
