Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in June

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 145.43%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

